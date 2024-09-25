(Video) Mo Salah makes big impact off the bench as Liverpool extend their lead v West Ham

Mo Salah came off the bench to score his fourth goal of the season and extend Liverpool’s lead against West Ham in their Carabao Cup clash.

The Egyptian was introduced in place of Federico Chiesa just before the hour mark and needed just 15 minutes to get his name on the scoresheet, with the goal coming just as the visitors were enjoying a sustained spell of pressure in search of an equaliser.

Conor Bradley got in on the overlap and cut the ball back to Alexis Mac Allister, whose shot was saved by Lukasz Fabianski, although our number 11 was on hand to react quickest and belt it into the net in front of the Kop to make it 3-1.

It was a typically no-nonsense finish from the inevitable Salah, and it put Liverpool into a commanding position to inflict yet another Anfield defeat on West Ham.

