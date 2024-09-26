‘Undroppable’: Agbonlahor blown away by Liverpool ‘menace’ who’s seriously improved; now one of the league’s ‘best’

(Pictures courtesy of TalkSPORT)

Gabby Agbonlahor has admitted he’s been very impressed by one Liverpool winger this term – and it’s not Mo Salah.

Luis Diaz was the subject of the Englishman’s adoration following a superb start to the 2024/25 campaign that has seen him deliver six goal contributions already this term.

“He scored two on the weekend. That’s five Premier League goals so far this season. He has become more clinical with his finishing. He’s a menace to defenders,” the former Aston Villa hitman told TalkSPORT.

“He doesn’t stop. You think you have got a second to rest, he’s making a run behind you. That’s what he has got better at – those runs in behind. But also he took his two goals very well. All five goals this season, he has taken very well. Jota was dropped on the weekend. Diaz is undroppable.

“For me, he is one of the best wingers in the league and he is turning up week in week out and putting in top performances for Liverpool.”

The Colombian international was in red-hot form in the Reds’ prior meeting with Bournemouth, scoring twice as the hosts struck three times in total in an electrifying 11-minute spell in the first half.

There’s nothing more reliable than the ex-FC Porto man – other than, perhaps, email! And that’s about to get a whole lot more secure thanks to the power of AI, spam filtering and advanced mailbox security.

READ MORE: New report breaks major contract update coming out of Liverpool beyond Salah, Trent & Van Dijk

READ MORE: Arne Slot hints he’ll now promote ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool 17-y/o to first-team ahead of West Ham

Do Liverpool need to hand Luis Diaz a new contract?

We do arguably have bigger fish to fry at present given the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold still all remain unresolved.

Reports suggest that the Merseysiders are keen to open and progress talks with all three over the coming weeks and months, of course, so updates on the matter should be forthcoming in time.

Football Insider, interestingly, claim that we’re not limiting ourselves to the troublesome trio in negotiations. Indeed, the green light has apparently been given for the club to open talks with Luis Diaz over extended terms.

Given the form he’s currently enjoying, and the fact he’s still on a contract worth £55,000-p/w (Capology), Liverpool’s position is far from surprising.

When does Luis Diaz’s contract expire?

Our left-sided winger’s current terms are currently set to run for over another two and a half years, expiring in the summer of 2027.

As such, there is some wiggle room for us in negotiations. However, given Diaz is already 27 years of age, you could forgive him for wanting to pursue what could very well be the largest contract of his career.

From the Barrancas-born footballer’s point of view – there’s no better time than the present in that regard!

What’s the latest on Liverpool contracts?

Trent Alexander-Arnold had the fanbase in the palm of his hands with his post-Bournemouth comments that could really be taken in a number of ways.

Our No.66 didn’t openly commit his future to the club (on the proviso we’re willing to offer him an acceptable contract extension), though he did reinforce a prior aim to become club captain one day.

There was also public admiration shared for new head coach Arne Slot and the Dutchman’s desire to improve him as a player.

Yet, the spectre of Real Madrid continues to hang large as the clock ticks down on a contract set to expire in 2025.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions