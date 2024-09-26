“I’m hearing…” – Ex-Premier League striker says Liverpool stalwart is ‘definitely going’ in 2025

(Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images)

A former Premier League striker has claimed to have insider information regarding the future of one long-serving Liverpool stalwart.

Mo Salah’s contract situation has been the subject of near-daily speculation for some time now, with only nine months remaining on his current deal and no imminent signs of any resolution.

Speaking on talkSPORT Breakfast, Gabriel Agbonlahor was adamant that the 32-year-old will be on his way to Saudi Arabia next year to become the highest-paid player in the country’s top flight.

The ex-Aston Villa marksman claimed: “I know Salah’s going. I’ve got a source that told me Salah’s definitely going [to] Saudi, on a record contract.

“I’m hearing that he’ll earn more than [Cristiano] Ronaldo; he’ll be the face of the football over there. You can’t turn that down if you’re Mo Salah. He’s done everything at Liverpool, hasn’t he?”

Despite Agbonlahor sounding insistent, we wouldn’t overly worry about the conviction in his words, certainly not after the angry declaration from Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa recently that ‘sources close to’ the Egyptian ‘don’t exist’ and that any ‘insider information’ is ‘based on absolutely nothing’.

The ex-Villa striker isn’t the only former Premier League player talking up a Liverpool exit for the 32-year-old, either, with one-time Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha alleging that the forward’s body language is a telltale sign of a summer 2025 departure.

We don’t doubt that certain outfits in the Saudi Pro League could offer vast wages to our number 11, and it wouldn’t be entirely outlandish for a footballer to seek a fresh challenge after spending nearly a decade at one club.

However, Salah’s superb form at the start of this season indicates that he still has so much to offer at the highest level in Europe, and at 32 he’s not exactly on the verge of retirement, either.

Maybe those pundits who are talking up his potential exit in 2025 are simply tired of watching the master craftsman influcting damage on their favourite teams and wish he’d just go away. On the evidence of recent weeks, the Egyptian King will leave them sorely disappointed!

