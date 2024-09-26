(Video) Carragher backs Van Dijk in illustrious competition; hard to disagree

Liverpool fans don’t need to be told how great Virgil van Dijk is but Jamie Carragher’s latest comments on the much-loved defender are certainly big praise.

Speaking on The Overlap, the Scouser was asked to name the best player in Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League winning side and he said: “I would say Van Dijk.”

Given competition from the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Alisson Becker and many other greats, this is a huge compliment for the 46-year-old.

It’s too hard to pick between your loved ones sometimes but we’re sure many would agree with this call.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Van Dijk (from 36:25) via The Overlap on YouTube:

