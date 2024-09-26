(Image) Harvey Elliott posts heartwarming message to Liverpool teammate after cup win

Liverpool fans were delighted to watch our side complete a 5-1 victory over West Ham but one player who possibly looked on with the most envy was Harvey Elliott.

The young midfielder is currently nursing a foot injury that is expected to keep him out until near the end of next month but that hasn’t stopped the cheerleading for his teammates.

One close bond from within the club is with Tyler Morton and as the Wirral-born midfielder readied himself for action, our No.19 shared a snap to his social media and used the caption: ‘Here he is 😍😍’

It shows a pride in watching a friend who also played alongside the 21-year-old in the academy and for England Under-21s, as he made his first Anfield first team appearance in 966 days.

You can view the image of Morton via Elliott’s Instagram account:

