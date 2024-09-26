Wataru Endo’s West Ham stats illustrate impressive Anfield performance

Wataru Endo has found minutes hard to come by this season but was handed a chance to impress against West Ham and he certainly took it.

Reporting on the 31-year-old’s performance, Bence Bocsak posted: ‘Wataru Endo won the most duels (6) and made the most recoveries (7) while he was on the pitch for #LFC tonight. Also completed 95% of his passes (42/44).’

This all helped illustrate that the midfielder was a key component in what was a tough game for our side but one that was emphatically won for the Reds.

READ MORE: (Image) Harvey Elliott posts heartwarming message to Liverpool teammate after cup win

Given the public search for Martin Zubimendi and the promotion of Ryan Gravenberch in the No.6 role, it’s safe to say that the Japanese captain isn’t currently our preferred option.

Even if his role within the squad is as back-up, we can see already what was very clear last season – that the former Stuttgart man won’t let us down when called upon.

There was a key part played in Jarell Quansah’s own goal that shouldn’t be overlooked but still, we’re blessed to have such strong options within the squad.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will want to hear Guardiola’s latest Rodri injury update

Add in Tyler Morton too, Arne Slot is actually well stocked in a position he may still look for more quality in the future.

Until injuries, which we hope do not occur, hit the squad – the Dutchman may have seen enough though to be content with the options he has at his disposal for the rest of his maiden campaign.

You can view Endo’s stats via @BenBocsak on X:

🇯🇵 Wataru Endo won the most duels (6) and made the most recoveries (7) while he was on the pitch for #LFC tonight. Also completed 95% of his passes (42/44). A solid performance. 👏 pic.twitter.com/kKadwAHMB2 — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) September 25, 2024

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence