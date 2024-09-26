Mario Gotze’s comments on Klopp will really resonate with Liverpool fans

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp will forever be connected and we already know how lucky we are to have had a relationship with a manager that few can find a bad word to say about.

Speaking about his relationship with the German, Mario Gotze told Zeit (translated): ‘I couldn’t put into perspective how lucky I was to work with Jürgen Klopp.

‘He was the first coach in my professional career and I thought, ‘all coaches are like Jürgen’. After a few years I realised, that is definitely not the case.’

This is not an attempt to be disparaging towards Arne Slot but we all know what our former boss possessed cannot be replicated.

Football results and trophies won are all very possible to repeat but a relationship and bond with people is something that is unique to the 57-year-old.

The man who scored a World Cup winner for Germany played under many different coaches after leaving the Signal Iduna Park, including Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich.

However, it’s clear that nobody compares to the former Borussia Dortmund coach who also blessed our club with his presence for almost nine years.

We all hope that our Champions Wall swells with more silverware secured under our new head coach and that he ends his tenure with a similar amount of emotion that greeted his predecessor’s last match.

Nevertheless, this won’t take away from what Jurgen means to us and that will never change.

