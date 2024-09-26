‘Immense’ £75m colossus ‘would jump’ at chance to sign for Liverpool in 2025 – report

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

One Premier League player would apparently be only too happy to sign for Liverpool if the opportunity were to arise.

The Reds were linked with Marc Guehi during the summer transfer window, with the 24-year-old remaining at Crystal Palace despite Newcastle submitting no fewer than four bids for him.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop at the FCAs in Best Club Content Creator – Premier League HERE

According to Football Insider, the England defender has told his friends that he’d like to join a ‘bigger club’ than the Magpies and that he’d reportedly ‘jump at’ the chance to become an LFC player if it comes his way.

The report claims that Arne Slot initially had reservations about signing the £75m-valued centre-back, although the Liverpool head coach is now believed to have been won over by him. Eddie Howe’s side are expected to try yet again for him in January, despite his apparent reluctance to relocate to St James’ Park.

READ MORE: Arne Slot has told one Liverpool player to expect being benched throughout the season

READ MORE: ‘Liverpool have it’ – Paul Merson believes Reds boast one quality which could aid title challenge

With Guehi seemingly indicating a preference to sign for Liverpool in 2025, will the Reds act upon that apparent invitation to swoop for him?

Although Palace have had a slow start to their Premier League season, the 24-year-old was praised for his ‘immense physicality‘ in keeping Michail Antonio quiet when West Ham won at Selhurst Park last month; while he was dubbed a ‘joy to watch‘ by Micah Richards during Euro 2024, when he helped England to reach the final.

Despite that lofty praise, his performance statistics in comparison to other centre-backs across Europe’s five main leagues over the past year don’t actually make for great reading (FBref), which may deter LFC from paying £75m for him.

That was the sum which was handed over to Southampton for Virgil van Dijk nearly seven years ago, and Liverpool may now be looking to Guehi as the current captain’s long-term successor as the leader of the backline, with the Dutchman’s future uncertain as he enters the final nine months of his Anfield contract.

Slot currently has four capable centre-backs to call upon for the Reds, but should any of those succumb to a lengthy injury or lose form, don’t be surprised to see moves being made in January to strengthen that part of the squad, especially when one potential option now seems very keen on a move to Merseyside…

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions