Journalist provides inside story on failed Liverpool transfer this summer; told teammates he was leaving

Many Liverpool fans were hoping that this past summer would have been filled with transfer activity as we welcomed a new manager to the club but that wasn’t necessarily the case.

Reflecting on one deal that fell through, Luke Edwards reported for The Telegraph: ‘There is no point pretending otherwise. [Anthony] Gordon was keen on a move to his boyhood club in the summer and even told team-mates, while on international duty with England, that the switch [to Liverpool] was going to happen.’

It certainly wasn’t a move that will greet our fans with much shock, given the widespread stories that circled this possible transfer this summer.

The same report even states that Gareth Southgate was reluctant to play the Scouser during the Euros due to how much his head had been turned about a return to his home city.

It was of course brought about by Newcastle United’s desperate attempt to meet PSR regulations that are in place and needed a quick way to raise much-needed funds.

Anthony Gordon was seen as the answer and selling a move to Anfield clearly wasn’t difficult for the former Everton fan favourite.

Given the form of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, as well as the signing of Federico Chiesa, it’s highly unlikely the Reds will need any more attacking reinforcement in the near future.

Although it seems that the 23-year-old is willing and ready to make another Merseyside move, this one will be firmly on the backburner for now – if not indefinitely.

The one major takeaway could be that an already fractured relationship with the Toffees is now irreversibly and permanently broken.

