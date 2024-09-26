Diogo Jota explains heartwarming personal reason behind celebration for equaliser v West Ham

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Diogo Jota was on target twice for Liverpool in their 5-1 win over West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, and that wasn’t his only cause for celebration this week.

After the 27-year-old equalised in the first half at Anfield, he responded to the goal by inserting the ball underneath his shirt and sucking his thumb, communicating an apparent piece of personal news that he confirmed post-match.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop at the FCAs in Best Club Content Creator – Premier League HERE

Speaking to LFCTV after the game, the Portugal forward explained: “My girlfriend is pregnant again and it’s almost time. I’m happy outside of the pitch because of that. For the third time, it’s coming quick and fast! But I’m enjoying it, it’s the most important.”

READ MORE: (Video) Kostas Tsimikas indulged in a rather unusual defensive technique against West Ham

READ MORE: (Video) ESPN pundit agrees with Lopetegui over two decisions from Liverpool’s win v West Ham

Jota had actually hinted at the news of his partner’s pregnancy during Euro 2024 when he performed a similar celebration after finding the net in Portugal’s group game against Czechia, only for the goal to be disallowed by VAR due to a marginal offside in the build-up.

Ironically, had that technology been in place last night, it probably would’ve seen his first-half strike chalked off as Cody Gakpo appeared to be just ahead of Vladimir Coufal a few seconds beforehand, although our number 20 would’ve had the chance to celebrate anyway as he netted again shortly after half-time.

The Liverpool forward is due to become a father for the third time in November, and his goal celebration last night signalled that the birth of his next child is drawing quite near.

It’s fantastic news for Diogo and his family, and we at Empire of the Kop wish him and his partner Rute Cardoso all the very best for this exciting next chapter of their lives!

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions