Liverpool not giving up on 23y/o target despite summer rejection; he’s flattered by Reds’ interest

Liverpool remain persistent with their interest in one long-standing transfer target, even though he has no immediate plans to join the Reds.

According to Graeme Bailey for TBR Football, the representatives of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo are aware that he remains on the radar at Anfield, with LFC’s admiration for him dating back as far as his days as a teenager at Santos in his native Brazil.

The Merseyside giants had lodged an enquiry with the Champions League holders during the summer regarding the 23-year-old, only to be firmly rebuffed.

Although the player is understood to be flattered by Liverpool’s interest, he’s adamant that he won’t leave the Bernabeu unless it’s communicated to him that he’s no longer in the club’s plans.

It feels as if reports linking Liverpool with Rodrygo have never truly gone away even after years of the Brazil attacker not coming close to making the move, and we can’t envisage him swapping Madrid for Merseyside any time soon.

It’s only over the past couple of seasons that he’s become a regular in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI but he’s begun the current campaign in promising form, with three goals and two assists in nine matches.

Amid the incessant speculation over Mo Salah’s future at Anfield, it adds up that the 23-year-old may be sought as the Egyptian’s long-term successor, even if our current number 11 were to pen a contract extension in the coming months.

However, with Rodrygo not exactly stuck for game-time with Real Madrid, it doesn’t seem likely that he’ll be clamouring for an exit, irrespective of who might want to secure his signature.

We don’t see the Brazil international becoming a Liverpool player in the foreseeable future, but if they’re convinced that he’s the ideal candidate to hold down the right-winger role after Salah, it’s still worth keeping him on the list of prospective successors in case his circumstances in the Spanish capital were to change.

