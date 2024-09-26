(Image) Liverpool and West Ham fans united for worthy cause at Anfield

Liverpool and West Ham may have been battling for cup success on the pitch but the fans were joining forces off it, for a very worthy cause.

Before kick-off in the Carabao Cup, the supporters of both clubs posed alongside a banner that read: ‘#Stop Exploiting Loyalty’.

This was a joint effort to protest against not just ever rising ticket prices but more specifically the astronomic increase in the costs of concession tickets for the younger and elderly fans.

It’s things like this that can make a big difference and help show clubs the feelings of the fan base.

You can view the image of the Liverpool and West Ham fans via @spiritofshankly on X:

Outside The Kop now 🆘 members supporting @HammersUnited2 protest about their club getting rid of concessions #stopexploitingloyalty pic.twitter.com/fKylvIFlem — Spirit of Shankly (@spiritofshankly) September 25, 2024

