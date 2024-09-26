(Video) Gary Neville names one man who’s ’embarrassed’ Liverpool under Arne Slot

Liverpool have enjoyed a great start under Arne Slot but it hasn’t all been plain sailing since his arrival and Gary Neville has named one man in particular who has made life difficult.

Speaking on The Overlap, the 49-year-old said: ” I think Liverpool probably will be a little bit embarrassed about the boy that they didn’t get.”

The former Manchester United man was clearly referring to the club’s failure to land the signing of Martin Zubimendi this summer and wasn’t impressed with how the saga was played out publicly.

We’ve bounced back well on the pitch but there’s no doubt that our new head coach will hope that his next target is secured in a much easier manner.

You can watch Neville’s comments on Zubimendi (from 45:00) via The Overlap on YouTube:

