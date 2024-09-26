(Video) ‘Bad as they are…’ – Neville and Keane agree on one thing with Wolves v Liverpool predictions

Gary Neville and Roy Keane went for differing scorelines as they gave their predictions for Liverpool’s clash against Wolves on Saturday, although they were in agreement on a couple of factors.

The Reds came unstuck against Midlands opposition earlier this month when surprisingly losing at home to Nottingham Forest, but the ex-Manchester United duo don’t envisage a similar stumble for the Reds at Molineux this weekend.

Neville thinks the game may take on a similar pattern to the same fixture last season, when the visitors struck twice in the last five minutes to claim victory, as he said: “I’ll go 2-1 to Liverpool. I think it’ll be 1-1 and Liverpool score a late winner.”

Keane also expects Gary O’Neil’s side to deprive LFC of a clean sheet but not have anything to show for it in terms of points, saying: “Wolves have got a couple of goals in them, as bad as they are. 3-1? 3-1.”

A similar result at Molineux to the 3-1 win 12 months ago is exactly what Liverpool want, but hopefully without any of the late drama which ensued on our previous visit when we trailed at the interval after a dismal first-half performance before Andy Robertson and a Hugo Bueno own goal in the closing minutes secured victory.

The Reds have conceded first in three of their last four games (and were briefly behind against Bournemouth before Antoine Semenyo’s early goal was correctly disallowed by VAR), so Slot will be eager to address that problem, one which became a worrying pattern for much of last season.

