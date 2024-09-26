Liverpool believe they can convince club to sell 23y/o who Slot loves; January move not impossible

(Photo by PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly believe they can persuade one club to part with a player who’s massively admired by Arne Slot.

According to Rudy Galetti for TEAMtalk, the Reds’ head coach is ‘a big fan of’ Quinten Timber (who he previously managed at Feyenoord), with the 23-year-old’s ability to feature in numerous midfield roles making him an attractive transfer target.

There were ‘tentative discussions’ over a possible move in the summer but the Rotterdam club were steadfast in their refusal to sell him.

However, with his contract expiring in June 2026, Liverpool are confident that the Eredivisie outfit will be more amenable to cashing in on him next year. Whilst the likelihood is that the Merseysiders will wait until the end of this season to strike, a January swoop ‘isn’t beyond the realms of possibility’.

Ryan Gravenberch’s successful deployment in the number 6 role has somewhat diluted the clamour for a new midfielder to be signed, but Slot might still have concerns over his depth of midfield options, along with a belief that Timber could be a tremendous addition if Liverpool were to sign him.

The 23-year-old already has two goals in six matches this season, following on from 18 goal contributions last term (Transfermarkt), and it’s not surprising that he features among the top 5% of midfielders in Europe over the past year for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes (FBref).

In addition to his evident goal threat, the Dutchman also excels at progressing the ball, ranking among the top 10% of positional peers throughout the continent in terms of his match averages for successful take-ons, touches in the opposition penalty area and progressive passes received (FBref).

Liverpool could perhaps keep a close watch on Timber for the rest of this year before deciding in January whether or not to test Feyenoord’s resolve for him, particularly if Slot feels that his squad needs reinforcement in the middle of the park.

As ever, if Michael Edwards believes that a deal could be done for a sound price, we wouldn’t put it past the Reds to table just the right amount to persuade the Rotterdam outfit to sell.

