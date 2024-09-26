(Video) Liverpool fans will love squad unity after Gakpo’s second goal vs West Ham

Liverpool enjoyed an emphatic 5-1 victory over West Ham in the Carabao Cup and as the final goal of the evening went in, the celebrations with Cody Gakpo were a sight to behold.

A group of players who would have been knackered after a night’s work were still delighted to see their mate score another goal, with many congratulating the Dutchman.

READ MORE: (Video) Gary Neville names one man who’s ’embarrassed’ Liverpool under Arne Slot

The likes of Tyler Morton, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley were quick to be at the side of the man who bagged his brace.

It shows real unity in Arne Slot’s side and long may this atmosphere last at the club.

You can watch the team’s celebration with Gakpo courtesy of Sky Sports (via @spitesended on X):

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence