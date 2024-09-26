(Video) Kostas Tsimikas indulged in a rather unusual defensive technique against West Ham

Kostas Tsimikas attempted a rather unconventional method of defending during the second half of Liverpool’s 5-1 win over West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

While the Reds ultimately ran out comfortable winners, they had to withstand a spell of pressure from the visitors prior to Edson Alvarez’s dismissal in the 76th minute.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop at the FCAs in Best Club Content Creator – Premier League HERE

During one attack from Julen Lopetegui’s side, the Greek left-back was off-balance when he threw himself forward in an attempt to head the ball, although he got nowhere near it as it rolled along the surface before Caoimhin Kelleher safely gathered it.

Tsimikas and the Liverpool goalkeeper shared some banter on Instagram afterwards over the curious defensive technique adopted by the 28-year-old, who it’s fair to say had been wholly committed to his diving header!

You can view the attempted diving header from Tsimikas below, via @StopThatLFC on X: