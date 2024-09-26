(Video) Liverpool may have fresh injury concern as worrying post-match footage emerges

A fresh injury concern may have arisen for Arne Slot and Liverpool after a post-match clip from Anfield last night was shared on social media.

Footage captured from Reds supporter @asim_lfc on X at the edge of the tunnel leading onto the pitch showed an ice pack around Kostas Tsimikas’ right knee as the left-back made his way towards the dressing room straight after the final whistle.

The 28-year-old had been substituted in the 82nd minute as Andy Robertson came on to see out the victory with what initially appeared to be a case of the head coach simply shuffling the pack late on.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop at the FCAs in Best Club Content Creator – Premier League HERE

It was noted that the Greece international didn’t appear to be in any discomfort as he left the pitch for that substitution, and that the ice pack may simply have been a precautionary measure.

Slot will almost certainly be asked to expand on the potential injury concern in his press conference on Friday ahead of the Wolves match at the weekend, and even though the Scot is likely to come back into the starting line-up in any case, let’s hope our number 21 won’t require a spell on the sidelines.

You can view the post-match footage of Tsimikas below, via @asim_lfc on X: