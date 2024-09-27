(Image) 25-year-old defender spotted back in training ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Molineux

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool will be hoping to continue what has been, other than the defeat to Nottingham Forest, a brilliant start to the season by beating Wolves at their own stadium.

Ahead of the match, the side from the Molineux shared pictures of who was present in their training and it provided a welcome boost for the Midlands club.

With wolves.co.uk confirming that: ‘Toti joined in Wolves training’ alongside the pictures, it means that the defender who has missed the last three matches is back in contention.

This will be a pleasant sight for Gary O’Neil ahead of meeting his former club on Saturday evening.

Elsewhere, Arne Slot had some positive Liverpool injury news to share ahead of his side’s Premier League clash.

You can view the image of Toti before the Liverpool game via wolves.co.uk:

