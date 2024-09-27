Juventus director drops intriguing Federico Chiesa claim after full Liverpool debut

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans couldn’t quite believe their luck after the Reds managed to secure the signing of Federico Chiesa for as little as £12.5m in the summer window.

It remains to be seen just how much of a coup this deal was for the Merseysiders. However, Jamie Carragher has perhaps already offered an indication after spotting a ‘glimpse’ of the once £80m-valued player, in his full debut against West Ham, who’d made a name for himself in his native Italy.

What has Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli said about Federico Chiesa?

It seems there are absolutely no regrets over the 26-year-old’s summer switch to Anfield as far as The Old Lady’s decision-makers are concerned.

Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli’s comments on the matter were relayed online by Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter).

What went wrong for Federico Chiesa at Juventus?

Former Bologna coach Thiago Motta joined Juventus in June – (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

New Juventus boss Thiago Motta was understood to have made it clear to the Liverpool winger that he was not going to play a part in his plans for the 2024/25 season.

Italian reports cited by 90min claim that, amongst a host of other reasons, the Italy international simply doesn’t fit the head coach’s tactical system.

A humbling experience, one has to imagine, for a footballer once valued closer to £80m – as opposed to the £10m up front (£2.5m in add-ons) we forked out for his services this summer.

The revamp behind the scenes at the Serie A outfit was, of course, highly beneficial for Liverpool given we were in search of attacking reinforcements.

Now, Arne Slot has much-needed backup for Mo Salah on the right flank and can take advantage of Chiesa’s positional versatility elsewhere if need be.

