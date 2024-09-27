Juventus director drops intriguing Federico Chiesa claim after full Liverpool debut

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans couldn’t quite believe their luck after the Reds managed to secure the signing of Federico Chiesa for as little as £12.5m in the summer window.

It remains to be seen just how much of a coup this deal was for the Merseysiders. However, Jamie Carragher has perhaps already offered an indication after spotting a ‘glimpse’ of the once £80m-valued player, in his full debut against West Ham, who’d made a name for himself in his native Italy.

What has Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli said about Federico Chiesa?

It seems there are absolutely no regrets over the 26-year-old’s summer switch to Anfield as far as The Old Lady’s decision-makers are concerned.

Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli’s comments on the matter were relayed online by Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter).

⚪️⚫️ Juventus director Giuntoli: “We have been clear with Federico Chiesa, he was no longer part of our project”. “We found the best solution possible for all parties and I wish him all the best at Liverpool”. pic.twitter.com/YhlvUQFbGB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2024

What went wrong for Federico Chiesa at Juventus?

New Juventus boss Thiago Motta was understood to have made it clear to the Liverpool winger that he was not going to play a part in his plans for the 2024/25 season.

Italian reports cited by 90min claim that, amongst a host of other reasons, the Italy international simply doesn’t fit the head coach’s tactical system.

A humbling experience, one has to imagine, for a footballer once valued closer to £80m – as opposed to the £10m up front (£2.5m in add-ons) we forked out for his services this summer.

The revamp behind the scenes at the Serie A outfit was, of course, highly beneficial for Liverpool given we were in search of attacking reinforcements.

Now, Arne Slot has much-needed backup for Mo Salah on the right flank and can take advantage of Chiesa’s positional versatility elsewhere if need be.

