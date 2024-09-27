Liverpool defender now set to be out injured for months with ‘stress fracture’

(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Calum Scanlon has returned to Liverpool to undergo further assessment and treatment after suffering an injury during his loan spell at Millwall.

Club reporter James Pearce (The Athletic) shared the unfortunate injury news for the 19-year-old fullback on X (formerly Twitter) who is understood to have suffered a stress fracture in his back.

The issue is ‘expected’ to keep the player out of action for approximately three months.

Calum Scanlon expected to be sidelined for around three months with stress fracture in his back. Young #LFC full-back returned to Merseyside from his loan spell at Millwall to be assessed and undergo treatment at Kirkby. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 27, 2024

VOTE for Empire of the Kop in Best Club Content Creator – Premier Leauge HERE

Earlier today, head coach Arne Slot confirmed that Alisson Becker was likely to be back involved in Liverpool’s upcoming Premier League clash with Wolves.

READ MORE: Juventus director drops intriguing Federico Chiesa claim after full Liverpool debut

READ MORE: ‘I still keep saying’: Liverpool insider makes intriguing Martin Zubimendi contract point ahead of January

Devastating injury news for Liverpool’s Calum Scanlon

Our young fullback had yet to really get going in his Championship loan spell, featuring in an 11-minute cameo for Milwall in their 1-0 defeat to Luton Town midway through September.

Scanlon had joined on a season-long loan, but his manager confirmed his departure on Wednesday with an initial timescale on his injury return unclear.

“We’re very disappointed to lose him because he was something completely different to what we’ve got in the squad as a very attacking-minded full-back,” the Lions’ manager, Neil Harris, was quoted as saying by The Lancashire Post.

Who is Calum Scanlon?

The then 15-year-old first joined the Reds from Birmingham City back in 2020 in a deal believed to sit at around the £500,000 mark.

He was handed his first professional contract at the club in 2022 and has since gone on to feature twice for our senior team in the 2023/24 season (against Union SG and Toulouse in the Europa League).

Calum Scanlon is understood to have impressed the club’s backroom staff with his promise.

Ultimately, at 19 years of age, he should be afforded plenty of time to come back from his latest setback and continue his development at the club. Perhaps even finishing his loan spell with Millwall and gaining valuable first-team minutes – if that option is still on the table in three months’ time.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions