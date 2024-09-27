Liverpool may be eyeing repeat of Salah coup with £33m maestro whose goal in 2020 sent Reds wild

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

According to reports from Italy, Liverpool are looking towards Serie A for a possible long-term successor to Mo Salah in a prospective transfer which’d have strong echoes of the Egyptian’s signing in 2017.

Calciomerato claimed that Anfield chiefs have taken note of Christian Pulisic’s performances for AC Milan and have placed him on a shortlist of potential options to eventually replace our current number 11 on the right flank.

It’s believed that the Rossoneri would demand at least €40m (£33.3m) to part with the 26-year-old, double what they paid to sign him from Chelsea in July 2023.

READ MORE: ‘They understand…’ – Arne Slot finds one ‘positive’ to Liverpool’s intense fixture schedule

READ MORE: “I’ve seen their games…” – Slot gives honest verdict on Wolves ahead of Liverpool clash

If Liverpool were to sign Pulisic, it’d have strong parallels with the acquisition of Salah seven years ago in terms of bringing a former Chelsea attacker back to the Premier League from a Serie A club while in his mid-20s. Even the fee could be nearly similar – the Egyptian cost just under £37m to procure from AS Roma (The Guardian).

The American has begun the season in fantastic form, netting four goals in his first six games, one of which was against the Reds in our Champions League win away to Milan recently (Transfermarkt).

VOTE for Empire of the Kop at the FCAs in Best Club Content Creator – Premier League HERE

It’s one of three goals that he’s scored against LFC, but perhaps his most famous strike from our perspective came on the night that we became Premier League champions in June 2020 – he opened the scoring in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Manchester City which ensured that the title was ours.

The hope for Liverpool is, of course, that Salah signs a new contract and doesn’t need to be replaced just yet, although the acquisition of Federico Chiesa ensured that we have a natural right-sided option already in place if the 32-year-old were to depart next summer.

Any move for Pulisic could be contingent on the Egyptian’s future. If he stays, there doesn’t seem a need to bring in another forward. If he leaves, a move for the Milan maestro – dubbed a ‘selfless leader‘ by his former USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter – would make perfect sense.

Should the transfer happen, the parallels between his capture and the masterstroke signing of Salah in 2017 would be inescapable. Should it have the same impact, Anfield would be in for an absolute treat!

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions