(Video) ‘Who is this guy?’: Liverpool employees didn’t recognise £150k-p/w sensation with brand new look

From Steven Gerrard’s shaved head to Darwin Nunez’s braids, there’s been no shortage of experimentation amongst Liverpool players past and present with their looks on and off the pitch.

Alisson Becker’s decision to go clean-shaven ahead of the Reds’ upcoming clash with Wolves was modest by comparison – though it seems a few staff members were left a little confused!

The Brazilian international told a visiting Joe Hart at the AXA training centre in Kirkby that ‘people in the stadium’ didn’t recognise the Merseysiders’ No.1 goalkeeper (on a reported £150,000-a-week, according to Capology).

In fairness, the change, small as it may seem, has taken a number of years off Ali’s face!

Elsewhere, Arne Slot provided a positive injury update in his pre-Wolves presser, confirming that Alisson Becker is ready to return for this weekend’s Premier League contest.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @BBCMOTD: