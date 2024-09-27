Christian Falk says Liverpool have shortlisted 22-y/o ‘complete midfielder’ amid scouting trips

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly open to expanding their midfield options if one report from Christian Falk offers any indication.

The reliable Bundesliga insider hopped onto X (formerly Twitter) on Friday morning to cover the Reds’ interest in Freiburg midfielder, Merlin Rohl.

The Merseysiders are understood to have scouted the 22-year-old already, with his current club having secured a contract renewal (scfreiburg.com) in part because of the reported interest.

Liverpool have Merlin Röhl (22) of FC Freiburg on their list

❇️ Scouts watched the U21 German Midfield-Player already

❇️ Freiburg offered a new contract also because of the interest of the Reds

❇️ At the Moment, Röhl is injured pic.twitter.com/xpt3KC5ac9 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 27, 2024

It now remains unclear when the Berlin-born footballer’s current terms are set to expire.

Who is Merlin Rohl? And what could he offer Liverpool?

The former Ingolstadt star has been spoken of quite highly by his old coach, Tomas Oral, who described the Bundesliga talent as a ‘complete midfielder’.

“Merlin’s the complete midfielder. He can do it defensively and offensively,” the 51-year-old was quoted as saying by bundesliga.com.

Rohl’s current head coach, Christian Streich, goes a step further: “Merlin’s taking big strides after his injury troubles. He’s got pace, great movement. He can be a real difference-maker, and he completely identifies with the club.”

So, Liverpool may have quite the task on their hands in trying to pry the Germany U21 international out of Freiburg.

It’s not hard to see why he’s the midfielder is so appreciated in his homeland when diving into his statistical profile.

With the ball at his feet, Merlin Rohl is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to progressing play. He currently ranks in the 94th and 86th percentiles for progressive carries and successful take-ons, according to FBref.

Indeed, the No.34 seems to be a perhaps more offensively-minded operator judging by his level of involvement in chance creation (not to mention a 93rd percentile ranking in non-penalty xG).

Not quite the defensive midfield profile some fans may have been hoping for!

