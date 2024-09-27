(Video) Former Liverpool man torn away from teammates during heated on-field argument with own player

Liverpool have had a host of vocal players over the years and one former player has shown what we saw at Anfield on many occasions, whilst now playing for another club.

Captaining Ajax in the Europa League, Jordan Henderson had to be torn away from berating teammate Bertrand Traore during their 4-0 victory over Besiktas.

Leadership has always been one of the Sunderland-born midfielder’s greatest assets and it shows that his desire for high standards being met is still very much present.

Although the former Aston Villa and Chelsea winger may not be the most pleased to be on the receiving end of it, this is an illustration as to why the 34-year-old got to the very top with the Reds.

You can watch Henderson’s clash with Traore via @footballontnt via X:

Jordan Henderson was NOT happy with Ajax teammate Bertrand Traoré 😳 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Bf6bSnuoRZ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 26, 2024

