Former Liverpool transfer target labels Reds ‘one of the best in the world’ ahead of Molineux clash

Liverpool are preparing to play Wolves in the Premier League and with the home side currently sat bottom of the table, there is understandable apprehension from their camp.

Speaking with wolves.co.uk, Joao Gomes said: “It will be one of the most difficult games of the season. They are one of the best in the world at the moment, but we need to believe in ourselves.

“What we need to do is get out of our comfort zone a little bit, doing things different. It’s important to get the results and change our mentality overall.”

READ MORE: (Video) Slot provides crucial Alisson update ahead of trip to Wolves this weekend

It shows a considerable amount of respect from a player who was linked with a possible Anfield move this summer, one that clearly didn’t materialise.

Gary O’Neil actually has a talented crop of midfielders at the club at that will be an area he will hope that he can damage us, a team he of course used to coach for.

The manager will be equally as aware as his players that the job of defeating Arne Slot’s outfit will be a tough one, to say the least.

READ MORE: Szoboszlai raves about Liverpool teammate who is ‘important for us’ this season

Given Nottingham Forest’s success with a low block and the current league position of our next opponents, there may well be a repeat of these negative tactics.

Let’s hope the Reds find a way around this though and prove why we should be considered one of the best teams in the world.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence