(Video) What Nunez did with Lucas Paqueta at FT will interest Liverpool fans

Darwin Nunez was handed a second start in successive games for Liverpool and although he didn’t score, the Uruguayan helped the Reds secure a 5-1 win.

At full time in the game, our No.9 was captured approaching Lucas Paqueta and the pair swapped shirts.

It seemed like something that was prior agreed between our striker and the Brazilian, with both men making a clear beeline for each other.

You can watch the video of Nunez and Paqueta via @lfcsafwan on X:

