(Video) O’Neil confirms devastating Wolves update that will impact Slot’s plans

Liverpool and Wolves are set to lock horns in the Premier League but Gary O’Neil is having to cope with some very unwelcome news before our match.

Speaking with the press, the former academy coach for the Reds said: “There’s quite a bit of illness, actually. There’s probably a few that will need a check tomorrow on how they’re feeling…

“Dr Kai has been busy this week, trying to help the lads feel a little bit better, and quite a few missed training today.”

This looks an issue that will effect many parts of the club and will leave the 41-year-old with quite the selection headache, one that will probably be present until the last minute before the teams are announced.

With this being an evening kick-off, the extra few hours may help the Midlands club but with them sat bottom of the table – Arne Slot’s plans for victory may well now be a bit easier to prepare.

You can watch O’Neil’s comments (from 2:29) via BeanymanSports2 on YouTube:

