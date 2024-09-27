‘Valid until June 2029’: Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell contract news that directly affects Liverpool

It’s just got a hell of a lot harder for Liverpool to sign Anthony Gordon in future following Fabrizio Romano’s breaking update online.

The reliable transfer news broker popped onto X (formerly Twitter) this morning to share details of the attacker’s new five-year contract agreed with Newcastle United.

🚨⚪️⚫️ Agreement done between Newcastle and Anthony Gordon, new contract set to be signed soon! Understand it will be valid until June 2029, five year contract after the club rejected several approaches. Gordon will be in line with #NUFC highest earners with new contract ready. pic.twitter.com/lOdQHG5otZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2024

This follows a summer of turmoil for the England international, with the Magpies previously keen to offload their No.10 in order to ensure compliance with PSR (Profit and Sustainability Regulations).

Liverpool were understood to be seriously keen on a move for Gordon, which failed to materialise after Eddie Howe’s men successfully navigated their looming financial crisis.

A frustrating reality to contend with given reliable reports make clear that the Newcastle star had his head turned by the prospect of a return to Merseyside.

Liverpool transfer news: Is Anthony Gordon now out of reach?

It’s by no means impossible for us to still go on and secure the signing of the left-winger next summer.

Being realistic, of course, there’s no question that the forward’s new long-term contract presents a significant obstacle.

Beyond this, however, you could forgive fans for questioning the necessity of bringing in Gordon at the next available opportunity.

The Englishman will cost an absolute fortune for any interested party – there’s no avoiding that fact – but Liverpool’s available left-sided options in Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz are performing.

The former bagged a late double to seal West Ham’s comprehensive defeat in the Carabao Cup, whilst our Colombian international has a return of six goal contributions in as many games this season.

There’s genuine quality available on the left flank – and that’s without considering the arrival of versatile backup star Federico Chiesa.

You wouldn’t dismiss Anthony Gordon if you could snap him up for a reasonable fee, but when it comes down to it, we’re not short on quality options.

