(Video) Slot provides crucial Alisson update ahead of trip to Wolves this weekend

Liverpool have coped with the absence of Alisson Becker well but it was understandable that the first question that Arne Slot was asked ahead of our match with Wolves, was the availability of our No.1.

Speaking with the press, the Dutchman said: “We think he is [ready to return], he trained yesterday apart of our session with the group, so we are expecting him to do the whole session today.

“So, we think he’s available but of course, he has to train today. Of course we are really happy with Alisson being back.”

READ MORE: Szoboszlai raves about Liverpool teammate who is ‘important for us’ this season

You can’t disregard the talents of Caoimhin Kelleher which makes it so much easier to cope with the absence of the Brazilian, it’s just unfortunate for the Irishman that he is competing with a man who is the best in the world in his position.

Let’s hope that the former Roma man can maintain his fitness and remain a key part of our team in the coming weeks and months.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Alisson via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence