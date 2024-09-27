‘I’m very happy’: Arne Slot drops 17-word update on Trent, Salah & Van Dijk’s contracts

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans hoping for a positive update from Arne Slot on the contract situations of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah were to be left disappointed.

The Dutch head coach offered a coy response to reporters, as relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by James Pearce, gathered for his pre-match press conference ahead of a Premier League clash with Wolves.

Slot on Salah/VVD/TAA contracts: "I'm very happy that these three players are in my team. Let's see what the future brings." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 27, 2024

The Merseysiders head to the Molineux stadium after progressing to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a resounding 5-1 victory over West Ham United.

Elsewhere, Football Insider reports that Liverpool also understood to be keen to offer Luis Diaz an improved contract following the Colombian’s remarkable start to the 2024/25 season.

Arne Slot: No fresh updates on Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold & Salah’s contracts

No news can, as they say, also be considered good news. Of course, that’ll be no consolation to fans left biting their nails over the countdown to the following summer when all three players concerned will be free agents, as things currently stand.

Evidently, there is much in the way of work left to get the trio in question on fresh terms – if such an eventuality is even possible.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah, the existential threat to their continued service at Liverpool Football Club is more or less obvious. The spectres of Real Madrid and the Middle East (Mirror) respectively continue to loom large.

At least with our Egyptian King, you can make a clear case for the No.11 staying put, provided that our recruitment team are able to negotiate a new contract that doesn’t compromise our wage structure.

Football in Saudi Arabia, with the greatest of respect, still isn’t anywhere near up to par compared to Europe’s top five leagues.

Given that our 32-year-old has yet to enter a stage of irreversible decline, it’s difficult to imagine him settling for a standard of competition far removed from what he’s experienced in England.

Things get a little murkier when it comes to our vice-captain. Trent’s won everything there is to win at Liverpool and the chance to play at another European giant of the calibre of Real Madrid may only come around once.

Then again, the 25-year-old has indicated that he’s enjoying life under new head coach Arne Slot and he’s ultimately driven by the team’s ability to compete for, and win, silverware.

It’s early days still under Jurgen Klopp’s successor, though you’d think the initial signs have been promising in that regard.

