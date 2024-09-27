Szoboszlai raves about Liverpool teammate who is ‘important for us’ this season

(Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai is now into his second season as a Liverpool player and it’s safe to say he’s won over plenty of fans since arriving at the club but he’s also been impressed with one of his teammates.

Speaking with liverpoolf.com, the captain of Hungary discussed Ryan Gravenberch: ‘Last year he didn’t have so much chance to show himself but I think if he gets the trust from the coach, this is actually Ryan.

‘So, he is really important for us and also in the midfield he knows that sometimes he is the player who has to stay more back, but also sometimes if he goes then he knows we [will] stay. So, we understand each other and that’s helped us a lot.’

It’s been very easy to be impressed with the Dutchman this season and it’s great to see a player thrive under a new coach and in a new system.

We all knew that we’d signed a great player from Bayern Munich in the same summer as our No.8 arrived, with Jurgen Klopp’s midfield revolution being vital to how Arne Slot has been able to settle into the club.

In both players, alongside Alexis Mac Allister, we’ve been blessed with a trio of lads who have provided real quality in one position within the club.

Not only are they all talented, but add in that they’re all clearly getting along and enjoy playing together – it makes it a great situation for the new boss.

Much was made about the need for a new No.6 this summer but it’s great to see that our current options are more than capable of helping the Reds fight on four fronts.

Long may this squad spirit last in all areas of the squad!

