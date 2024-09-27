(Images) What Tsimikas and Kelleher did on Instagram will have Liverpool fans in stitches

Kostas Tsimikas demonstrated his commitment to the cause against West Ham as he attempted to throw his head in the way of a West Ham shot on goal during our 5-1 cup win.

After the match, the Greek took to his Instagram account to share an image of the moment alongside the caption: ‘For my family’.

Caoimhin Kelleher then shared this story to his account and simply wrote: ‘Cheers mate’.

It was a rare glimpse into the squad morale within our dressing room and it’s great to see the lads make light of what was a rather comical incident.

You can view the Instagram stories of Kelleher and Tsimikas

