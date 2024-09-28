(Video) Watch what Alisson did to Konate immediately after Liverpool teammate’s costly error

Alisson Becker cut an understandably frustrated figure after Ibrahima Konate’s bizarre defensive mishap saw Wolves handed a way back into the tie.

The hero of the Merseysiders’ first half at the Molineux stadium turned villainous in the second following a mix-up with our No.1 in the box, which gifted Rayan Ait-Nouri an unnecessary equaliser.

It’s a rare error, in fairness, from our French international – as demonstrated by the fact we’ve got the best defensive record so far in the English top-flight (two goals conceded) by some distance.

A moment of madness Konate is sure to learn from moving forward as Arne Slot’s men look to build on an impressive start to the 2024/25 Premier League season.

