‘He is young, but…’ – Alisson says there’s another leader emerging in Liverpool’s first team

Alisson Becker has named one player who’s starting to be considered as one of Liverpool’s on-field leaders.

Following the exits of Jordan Henderson and James Milner in 2023, Jurgen Klopp established a five-man leadership group of captain Virgil van Dijk, vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and the Brazil goalkeeper.

Speaking to Joe Hart in a feature for BBC Sport, the 31-year-old claimed that another player has now been added to that list in just his second season at Anfield.

Alisson said: “I am committed to this club 100%, and I think that involves being part of this leadership group. Me, Virgil, Robbo, Trent, Mo – Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] now is someone that is bringing his experience as well.

“He is young, but he has achieved so many things already, and that brings him to a standard of good leadership.”

With just over 300 senior appearances in his club and international career at the age of 25, Mac Allister already has ample experience at a high level and can forever claim to be a starter in a World Cup-winning team, having helped Argentina to the sport’s biggest prize in 2022.

He’s only a couple of months younger than Trent and is older than Steven Gerrard had been when he was given the Liverpool captaincy by the late Gerard Houllier in 2003.

The ex-Brighton star might not come across as the most vocal presence on the pitch, but he sets an example through his composed performances and is the elder statesman of a young first-choice midfield under Arne Slot.

Four of the present five-man leadership group are already 30 or older, while Trent’s future has of course been the subject of much discussion amid his dwindling contract, so the Reds boss will be looking for new leaders to emerge over the next season or two.

It’s therefore good to see that Mac Allister already appears to be putting his hand up as a potential future captain of the club, judging by Alisson’s revelation.

