Journalist noticed something about Federico Chiesa in reaction to Konate goal against Wolves

Federico Chiesa didn’t have any part to play in Liverpool’s win over Wolves this evening, although he still caught the eye of one journalist during the match at Molineux.

The Italian was among the Reds substitutes who were celebrating when Ibrahima Konate opened the scoring just before half-time, and his reaction to the goal was noticed by the Daily Mail’s Dominic King.

The reporter posted on X: “A little side note away from Ibou Konate’s goal. The scenes on the Liverpool bench embodied by Federico Chiesa, who celebrated with as much gusto as those in the away section. He can’t wait for an opportunity to get involved.”

Chiesa is only starting out on his Liverpool journey, having made just three appearances so far, but already we’ve seen just how much it means to him to represent this great club.

In the days after his transfer from Juventus was completed a month ago, footage was captured of him gleefully receiving an LFC shirt with his name on the back and looking on with pride at the Reds’ bulging trophy collection.

With Mo Salah having the right-wing position locked down when fit, the Italian will probably be largely reliant on minutes off the bench, but an impressive showing from the start against West Ham in midweek showed that he had plenty to offer whenever Arne Slot includes him in the first XI.

A meeting against Bologna, who the 26-year-old knows well from his time in Serie A, could perhaps be an ideal occasion to throw in Chiesa from the first whistle when the Rossoblu visit Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

If the standards of the Italian’s performances match his evident enthusiasm at being part of the Reds’ squad, even from the substitutes’ bench, then we have a very, very special player on our hands!

