7/7 ground duels; 92% pass success rate: Classy Liverpool star ran the show in underrated Wolves outing

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool have Ryan Gravenberch to thank in part for their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Wolves on Saturday night.

The Merseysiders made hard work of their trip to the Molineux stadium – more than necessary, truth be told – but Mo Salah’s penalty spot winner was enough to secure all three points for the visitors.

The Dutchman was a calming presence in the middle of the park for Arne Slot’s outfit, completing most of his passes and winning his battles.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop in Best Club Content Creator – Premier Leauge HERE

It’s a key three points that sees Liverpool leapfrog incumbent Premier League champions Manchester City to the top of the table.

READ MORE: 100% ground duels won: Liverpool destroyer has been Reds’ sole shining light in first half v Wolves

READ MORE: Why Darwin Nunez isn’t in the Liverpool squad facing Wolves this evening

An impressive first half from Gravenberch followed by a big second vs Wolves

We really can’t stress enough just how important Gravenberch’s all-action performances have been for us this season.

The 22-year-old followed up a quietly impressive performance in the opening half in the West Midlands with a statistically applaudable display in the second.

Sofascore handed our No.38 a rating of 7.3/10, which perhaps sells the midfielder a little short after completing 92% of his passes (57/62) and 100% of his duels (7/7 ground duels and 1/1 aerial duels).

The Dutch international lost possession the least times (5) out of our three midfielders – Dominik Szoboszlai (6) and Alexis Mac Allister (9) – on the night.

A quietly impressive display that may not see Gravenberch handed a dedicated slot on MOTD or MNF, but we’re not prepared to let it go unnoticed.

Let it be known that our summer 2023 signing is indeed thriving under his new head coach.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions