Transfer insider: Liverpool could snap up £40m beast in move which’d sicken Premier League rival

Liverpool may soon have the opportunity to land a cut-price coup for a Premier League player in a move which’d thoroughly sicken one of their top-flight rivals.

According to Pete O’Rourke on the latest instalment of Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, Marc Guehi could be available for as little as £40m next year, with the Crystal Palace defender having been linked with the Reds during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old was the subject of no fewer than four unsuccessful bids from Newcastle in recent months, the last of which was £65m (Sky Sports), but with his contract at Selhurst Park expiring in 2026, the Eagles will be forced to lower their asking price for him at the end of this season.

Earlier this week, Football Insider reported that the England international would’ jump at’ the chance to sign for Liverpool if it comes his way, in preference to a move to St James’ Park.

If Liverpool were to come along next summer and snap up Guehi for around £40m at the first attempt, it’d be quite a bitter pill for Newcastle to swallow after their multiple failed attempts at signing him for a much higher price this year.

Whether or not the Reds actually try to swoop for the Palace defender could be contingent on the centre-back depth in Arne Slot’s squad by 2025. Right now the 46-year-old has four dependable senior options to call upon, but the picture could change drastically if Virgil van Dijk doesn’t pen a new deal at Anfield soon.

A combination of the England international’s apparent desire for a move to Merseyside, plus the potential to sign him at a greatly reduced price next summer if the Eagles lower his valuation given his contractual circumstances, could make a prospective deal very inviting for Richard Hughes to pursue.

Liverpool won’t have to wait long to get another firsthand look at Guehi when Slot brings his team to Selhurst Park to face the south Londoners next weekend. The 24-year-old’s performance in that game could have a significant bearing on whether or not the wheels are set in motion towards a possible bid in the coming months.

