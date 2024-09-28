(Video) Liverpool under-21 gem dismissed after one of the strangest red cards you’ll ever see

Liverpool under-21s eased to a 3-0 win over their Arsenal counterparts in Premier League 2 on Friday night, but the result was tainted by one of the most bizarre red cards to be handed out at any level of English football this year.

The young Reds were in a comfortable lead with 15 minutes to go when Harvey Davies was shown two yellow cards in the space of roughly seven seconds, all without even giving away a free kick.

The match report on the official LFC website stated that the quickfire double booking ‘appeared to be for time-wasting and dissent’, with the goalkeeper seeming to sarcastically applaud the referee’s decision to dish out the first yellow and duly being booked again to earn himself an early bath.

It was a head-scratching manner in which to get sent off, especially when we regularly see genuinely dangerous tackles punished with nothing more than a booking (if even that much), but technically the Liverpool youngster did commit two bookable offences immediately after one another.

It did seem harsh on Davies, but we imagine that under-21 boss Barry Lewtas will have a word with him to ensure that he’s never again shown such a cheap red card.

You can view the red card incident below, via @LusbyJack on X: