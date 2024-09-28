(Video) Not just the goal: Slot will feel indebted to Konate for 71st-minute heroics v Wolves

To put it mildly, Ibrahima Konate had an eventful evening in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Wolves at Molineux!

The Frenchman opened the scoring just before half-time but was then culpable of hesitation to gift Rayan Ait-Nouri an equaliser in the 56th minute, ultimately being thankful to Mo Salah for burying a penalty at the other end shortly afterwards.

However, the 25-year-old atoned for the aforementioned lapse with a heroic piece of defending on 71 minutes, one which was crucial to the Reds securing a hard-fought victory.

Wolves substitute Carlos Forbs found himself with just Trent Alexander-Arnold for company from a superb through ball, and while he managed to jink inside the Liverpool vice-captain, he was thwarted by a perfectly-timed block from Konate to deflect the shot out for a corner.

Arne Slot will feel indebted to our number 5 for that pivotal moment, which in the final reckoning was arguably just as important as the goal to give us the lead in first-half stoppage time.

You can view Konate’s block below, taken from Sky’s match coverage and shared via @FirminoFarewela on X: