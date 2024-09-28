(Video) Ibou Konate brought joy to one young Liverpool fan with adorable post-match gesture

Ibrahima Konate warmed the hearts of Liverpool fans both during and after this evening’s 2-1 win over Wolves.

The Frenchman’s goal just before half-time ultimately proved vital to securing the three points, as did a timely block to thwart Carlos Forbs in the final 20 minutes, although he won’t want to watch back his costly hesitation in the lead-up to Rayan Ait-Nouri’s equaliser.

It was an eventful match for the 25-year-old, to say the least, but perhaps his grandest gesture of the night came just after the final whistle.

Konate made a beeline for the away fans and, with his shirt removed, handed it to a young supporter who was literally jumping for joy at receiving the gift from the defender…and who also happened to be wearing number 5 on his jersey.

It’s moments like that which can truly make going to football matches an unforgettable occasion for people, and we can’t speak highly enough of the Frenchman for what he did after full-time.

You can view Konate giving the shirt to the young fan below, via @LFC on X: