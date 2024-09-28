(Video) Ibou Konate had Ryan Gravenberch in stitches during fun-filled post-match presentation

Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch were in jovial mood during the Player of the Match presentation after Liverpool’s win over Wolves this evening.

The Frenchman scored the opener in our 2-1 victory and produced a heroic second-half block to preserve the lead, but it was the Dutch midfielder who scooped the individual gong from Sky Sports.

The duo spoke with the broadcaster shortly after the final whistle, when our number 5 was asked to hand over the statuette to the 22-year-old.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop in Best Club Content Creator – Premier Leauge HERE

Konate jokingly asked who decides upon the recipient of such awards, having also been deprived of the honour despite scoring against AC Milan recently, and his light-hearted rant had Gravenberch bursting out loud with laughter.

We’ll let the lads bicker over who gets the Player of the Match award – we’ll just take pleasure in Liverpool picking up a hard-fought win to send them to the top of the Premier League tonight!

You can view the presentation between Konate and Gravenberch below, via @SkySportsPL on X: