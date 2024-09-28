(Video) Nick of time: Thundering Konate header gives Liverpool lead in 1st half stoppage time

Ibrahima Konate came up with a timely moment to score his first Premier League goal for Liverpool, breaking the deadlock in first-half stoppage time against Wolves this evening.

After a slow start at Molineux, the Reds began to get a foothold as the match progressed, and they found a way past Sam Johnstone just before the interval.

Against his former club, Diogo Jota did brilliantly to skip past a challenge over by the touchline and whip in a perfectly flighted cross for the French defender, who crashed a powerful header to the net despite the Old Gold keeper’s attempts to stop it from going over the line.

A potentially frustrating half-time team talk from Arne Slot has taken on a different tone thanks to the head of Konate, who picked the perfect time to finally break his Premier League duck!

