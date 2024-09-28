100% ground duels won: Liverpool destroyer has been Reds’ sole shining light in first half v Wolves

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

It’s been a pretty poor start for Arne Slot’s Liverpool in Saturday’s evening clash against Wolves – but at least Ryan Gravenberch has continued to impress.

The Dutch international posted yet another solid showing in the middle of the park as the Merseysiders’ deepest-lying midfielder.

The visitors have since found a long-awaited breakthrough against the Wanderers thanks to Ibrahima Konate’s late-headed effort in the dying stages of the first half.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop in Best Club Content Creator – Premier Leauge HERE

The scoreline, as it currently stands, sees the Carabao Cup holders take top spot in the Premier League following Manchester City’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.

READ MORE: Why Darwin Nunez isn’t in the Liverpool squad facing Wolves this evening

READ MORE: What Arne Slot told Luis Diaz in private is very telling after first six Liverpool games

What do the stats say about Ryan Gravenberch’s first half against Wolves?

Our No.38’s contributions will no doubt have gone under the radar given he’s not winning games with thunderous 30-yard winners.

However, his latest stats recorded against Wolves (courtesy of Sofascore) prove he’s no less important as far as our efforts of asserting ourselves on the pitch are concerned.

The former Bayern Munich man completed every ground duel (4/4) he contested on Saturday night and only lost possession once in the opening 45 minutes of action in the West Midlands.

Gravenberch was very reliable, as ever, in possession, completing 97% (32/33) of his passes against the Premier League’s bottom side.

Again, not the kind of showing that’s going to have pundits drooling left, right and centre, but one that absolutely shouldn’t escape the notice of anyone of a red persuasion.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions