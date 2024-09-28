(Video) Forget Konate: Liverpool goal doesn’t happen without quiet man’s vital contribution

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Diogo Jota had a largely quiet game for Liverpool, at the time of writing, in their Premier League clash with Wolves at the weekend.

Of course, as Reds fans will be more than aware, that rarely ever stops the Portuguese international from posting a vital contribution when the opposition outfit least expects it.

Enter the No.20 late in the first 45 minutes of action as he was spotted putting the after-burners to evade pressure from Jorgen Strand Larsen and supply an inviting cross from the left flank.

Ibrahima Konate took care of the rest to ensure Arne Slot’s side went into the half-time break a goal ahead against Gary O’Neill’s outfit.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: