(Video) Mo Salah atones for awful miss with clinical penalty as Liverpool instantly strike back

Mo Salah will have been relieved more than happy to score from the penalty spot in Liverpool’s clash against Wolves this evening.

Shortly after half-time, the Egyptian was culpable of an uncharacteristic miss when he failed to capitalise on a gift from Mario Lemina, a moment he’d seemingly regret a few minutes later when hideous Reds defending presented Rayan Ait-Nouri with an equaliser.

However, virtually straight from the resumption at 1-1, Nelson Semedo upended Diogo Jota in the box and Anthony Taylor pointed for a spot kick, which our number 11 converted as he coolly sent Sam Johnstone the wrong way.

Salah let Wolves off the hook once, but he wasn’t going to do so again, much to his and Liverpool’s relief!

You can view Salah’s penalty below, via @SkySportsPL on X: