(Video) ‘Maybe he forgot…’ – Arne Slot roasts Liverpool player on live TV after Reds win

Arne Slot didn’t spare one of his players from a public roasting after Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Wolves this evening.

Ibrahima Konate scored the Reds’ first goal at Molineux and told Sky Sports afterwards that he felt he, and not Ryan Gravenberch, should have been named Player of the Match.

When this exchange was made known to the LFC head coach in his own interview with the broadcaster, the 46-year-old replied with a smile on his face: “Konate? OK. Maybe he forgot the moment that we conceded the goal! Maybe that was the reason why we conceded. He just wasn’t there at the moment, and to say the least it was avoidable.”

While Konate did plenty right this evening – not least a vital block to keep the score at 2-1 in the final 20 minutes – he was also culpable of some inexplicable hesitation in the lead-up to Rayan Ait-Nouri’s equaliser, something that Slot made clear when speaking to Sky.

It might’ve been all smiles after the final whistle, but we suspect that Ibou might be getting a bit of a tongue-lashing from his boss in the privacy of the dressing room over the Wolves goal!

