‘Let’s wait…’ – Arne Slot says one Liverpool player ‘got a knock’ in post-Wolves injury news

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Arne Slot provided an injury update on one Liverpool player following the 2-1 win over Wolves at Molineux this evening.

Towards the end of the match, Andy Robertson limped off the pitch to be replaced by Joe Gomez, having just been on the receiving end of a sore challenge from Carlos Forbs which earned the latter a yellow card.

Speaking afterwards, the Reds’ head coach said that the Scotland captain picked up a slight knock, but not to such a severity that it’d likely compromise his involvement in upcoming fixtures.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop in Best Club Content Creator – Premier League HERE

Slot outlined (via liverpoolfc.com): “I don’t expect this to be a big problem, although you never know, but I think he just got a knock.

“End phase of the game, maybe he was a bit tired as well because the guy who came in – Forbs, I knew him, of course, from the Dutch competition – he made it a real fight for him. He [Robertson] got a bit of a knock but I’m expecting him to be in training on Monday again, but let’s wait [and see].”

READ MORE: (Video) Ibou Konate brought joy to one young Liverpool fan with adorable post-match gesture

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Maybe he forgot…’ – Arne Slot roasts Liverpool player on live TV after Reds win

The challenge from Forbs was a nasty one down the back of Robertson’s ankle, and the Liverpool defender seemed to be in a bit of discomfort as he left the pitch, but thankfully it doesn’t appear to be anything too serious.

With a four-day turnaround to the Reds’ next match against Bologna, Slot will have every finger crossed that the blow isn’t anything which could prevent the 30-year-old from facing the Serie A outfit in the Champions League in midweek.

It’s not the only time in recent days that an injury concern arose over an LFC left-back – Kostas Tsimikas was spotted with an ice pack around his knee as he made his way down the tunnel after the win over West Ham on Wednesday night.

However, the Greece international was among the substitutes this evening, which suggests that he shook off any problems, and here’s hoping that Robertson can do the same in time for the Rossoblu’s visit to Anfield.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions