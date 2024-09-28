(Video) Szoboszlai will be losing sleep over missed sitter, credit must also go to goalkeeper

Ibrahima Konate struck in first-half stoppage time to ensure that Liverpool went in at the interval with a 1-0 lead over Wolves, but Dominik Szoboszlai must be wondering how it wasn’t he who broke the deadlock a few minutes earlier.

With 40 minutes on the clock and both teams seeking a breakthrough at Molineux, Andy Robertson picked ou the Hungary midfielder with a brilliantly inviting cross, and the 23-year-old managed to get on the end of it at the edge of the six-yard box.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop in Best Club Content Creator – Premier Leauge HERE

However, his close-range shot was repelled by Sam Johnstone, who to his credit did brilliantly to react and maintain parity for a few minutes more.

It was a fine save by the Wolves goalkeeper, but a player of Szoboszlai’s quality should still be making no mistake when presented with such a glorious chance to score. Hopefully he’ll capitalise fully when next presented with a smiliar opportunity!

You can view Szoboszlai’s miss (and Johnstone’s save) below, via @SkySportsPL on X: