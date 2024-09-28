(Video) Tyler Morton scythed through Arsenal for fun to score for Liverpool U21s in 3-0 win

With almost 100 senior club career appearances to his name, under-21s football is beginning to look like child’s play for Tyler Morton.

Less than 48 hours after a cameo off the bench in Liverpool’s 5-1 win over West Ham in the Carabao Cup, the midfielder lit up the Reds youngsters’ 3-0 victory away to their Arsenal counterparts in Premier League 2 on Friday night.

The visitors were already a goal to the good in the 42nd minute when the 21-year-old won the ball with a perfectly-timed tackle and then ran nearly half the length of the pitch unchallenged before laying off possession.

The move ended with Morton finishing to the net to double LFC’s lead, and while he had the good fortune of seeing his strike deflect off Elian Quesada-Thorn and over goalkeeper Khari Ranson, it was a piece of luck that he deserved for his magnificent work in initiating the passage of play at the other end of the field.

It was exactly the kind of moment which could well earn the midfielder further opportunities under Arne Slot at first-team level throughout the season, if he can replicate such brilliance for the under-21s.

You can view Morton’s goal below, taken from LFCTV’s match coverage and shared via @VidsAcademy on X: